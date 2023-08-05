“ECOWAS Does Not Have A Stand By Force That Is Ready To Deploy” – Sadeeq Shehu

In a recent guest on Arise , Nigerian security and policy analyst, Sadeeq Shehu, has pointed out that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) lacks a crucial standby force prepared for immediate deployment. This revelation comes amid plans for a potential military intervention in Niger Republic following a recent military takeover.

Shehu highlighted the contrast with advanced nations, where issues leading to the loss of soldiers are deemed to be of significant national interest before any military engagement. He expressed that instead of independently launching operations, regional actions in West Africa should involve collaborative efforts, with each participating country contributing forces and officers.

He said: “When you look at the other advanced countries, an issue that would make them lose a soldier must be an issue which in their determination has a serious national interest, if not they will rather sublet the work or give the money to Africa to go there. We started thinking about West Africa solutions. Africa carried the debate that all the subregions should set up regional brigades or battalions that can be deployed at short notice. But to be honest with you, up till now from that debate, I don’t think any of the regional bodies in Africa has a standby force that is ready to deploy.

“Right now, ECOWAS does not have a standby force that is ready to deploy. As I said, when you want to do a regional action, even if one country, for instance, Nigeria has enough forces to launch the operation on its own, it is not advisable to on its own to carry all the forces and deploy. It is always necessary to carry at least one officer from each of these countries. We have to critically examine how many of the countries that attended the meeting in Abuja are willing or able to contribute to any force that will go to Niger.”

[Start watching video from 12:30]

