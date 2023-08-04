ECOWAS Delegation Fails to Meet Coup Leaders, Departs Niger Without Spending the Night – Source

An ECOWAS delegation failed to meet with the coup leaders in Niger and departed without spending the night, according to a report from the national daily, THE PUNCH. Led by former Nigerian president Abdulsalami Abubakar, the delegation had intended to present ECOWAS’s demands to coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani but was unable to do so.

The team arrived in Niamey on Thursday but did not spend the night as planned, and they were unable to meet with coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani or deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, as reported by a team member.

In an effort to address the political crisis in Niger, ECOWAS sent two missions to find a resolution. One delegation, led by former Nigerian Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, engaged with the Junta leaders and other involved parties in Niamey. Simultaneously, another delegation, headed by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, engaged with the leaders of Libya and Algeria regarding the Niger crisis.

President Bola Tinubu, Chairman of the ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government, emphasized the significance of African peace and development, instructing both teams to extensively engage all stakeholders in their pursuit of a conclusive and peaceful resolution to the situation in Niger while avoiding adopting foreign geopolitical positions.

The mission to Niger Republic aligns with the resolution reached at the end of the extraordinary ECOWAS summit held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the previous weekend. The delegation includes the former Nigerian Head of State, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray.

