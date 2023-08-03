ECOWAS Delegation Arrives In Niger, Meets Coup Leaders

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has sent a special delegation to Niger Republic to meet with the coup leaders and address the current political impasse in the country. The delegation was dispatched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, in line with the resolution reached at the extraordinary summit of ECOWAS held in Abuja last weekend.

The delegation, led by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), arrived in Niger and includes the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray.

The main purpose of the delegation’s visit is to urge Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani and the military rulers to restore democratic governance in Niger within a week. ECOWAS demands a swift resolution to the coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum’s government.

President Tinubu emphasized that the focus should be on promoting democracy and peace, rather than adopting external geopolitical stances.

The delegation is tasked with engaging all relevant stakeholders intensively to reach an amicable and conclusive resolution in Niger. It is essential to find a solution promptly to ensure stability and a return to democratic governance in the country.

As the situation unfolds, the international community, particularly ECOWAS, is closely monitoring developments in Niger. The photos of the delegation’s arrival showcase the seriousness and urgency with which ECOWAS is approaching the matter.

In conclusion, ECOWAS’ delegation arriving in Niger is a significant step in addressing the political crisis caused by the recent coup. The regional bloc is committed to resolving the impasse and restoring democratic governance in the country. The efforts of the delegation, led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), along with the involvement of the Sultan of Sokoto and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, indicate the importance ECOWAS places on finding a peaceful and democratic resolution to the situation in Niger. As events unfold, the international community eagerly awaits updates on the progress made by the delegation and hopes for a swift return to stability and democracy in the country.

