ECOWAS Defence Chiefs Set Date For Military Intervention In Niger Republic

The Economic Community of West African States has agreed on an undisclosed date for possible military intervention in Niger to restore constitutional order if all diplomatic efforts fail.

Arise TV report that, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, made an announcement at the end of the meeting of West African army chiefs in Accra on Friday, where they have been coordinating a possible armed intervention aimed at reversing the coup in Niger.

He said, “We’ve already agreed and fine tuned what will be required for the intervention.

In order to carry out this mission, “all ECOWAS member states present here today have all committed elements, they have committed their own equipment, and they have committed their own resources, so I tell you we are ready to go whenever the order is given.”

Arise TV report that, The majority of the bloc’s 15 members, with the exception of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea as well as Cape Verde, are reportedly ready to contribute to the unified force.

“The D-day is also decided,” Musah continued.

ECOWAS would not engage in a “endless dialogue” and insists on the restoration of constitutional order in Niger, he said, adding that “all options are on the table,” including sanctions and mediation.

He further stressed that ECOWAS is acting in accordance with its ideals and not under outside supervision.

“We want to return to constitutional normalcy, and we’ve decided that the coup in Niger is one coup too many for the region. At this point, we’re putting an end to it and drawing the line in the sand.”

Lukundu (

)