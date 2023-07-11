ECOWAS Chair: Don’t Use The Funds To Finance ECOWAS Because Your Citizens Are Very Poor-Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a prominent member of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign committee and a leader within the PDP, has responded to the recent announcement made by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment as the union’s chairman.

Following the news of Tinubu’s appointment, numerous Nigerians have expressed their opinions on the matter. Bwala took to social media to share his thoughts on the development, commending the president for his achievement but also offering him advice.

In his post, Bwala acknowledged that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was chosen for the position based on the perception that there would be a substantial influx of funds after the removal of the fuel subsidy. However, he cautioned the president to exercise caution in utilizing the funds derived from the reduction of gasoline subsidies, considering the significant poverty faced by the citizens of ECOWAS.

Screenshot From His Tweet:

Furthermore, Bwala highlighted the pressing need for improved domestic infrastructure within the nation. He expressed his concern that Tinubu’s appointment as Chairman may have been influenced by the anticipation of increased financial resources resulting from the subsidy removal, rather than focusing on addressing the existing infrastructure challenges.

