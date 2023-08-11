NEWS

ECOWAS Can’t Tell Us That The War Won’t Be Between Nigeria And Niger Republic – Ibrahim Mai-Sule

In the wake of the communique issued by the Economic Community Of West African (ECOWAS) in which it insisted that the proposed use of military force against coupists in the Niger Republic shouldn’t be seen as a war between Nigeria and its french-speaking neighbour, former diplomat, Ibrahim Mai-Sule has come tackle the organization over its claim.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Friday, Mai-Sule, who was once an ambassador to Indonesia, argued that by virtue of Nigeria’s closely knit history with Niger, any war against the french speaking country would automatically be a war against Nigeria.

He said; “As far back as the 18th century when the sultanate was established, there has been a very cordial relationship between the two countries, and there are a large number of Nigerian leaders who belong to both countries as a matter of dual citizenship. Some of our leaders are partly here and partly there.

ECOWAS can’t tell us that the war won’t be between Nigeria and Niger. It will be a war between us because a large number of Nigerians will be affected by that war. So, I can see a contradiction in the communique they have released.”

