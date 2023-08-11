ECOWAS Calls for International Support to Restore Constitutional Order in Niger Republic

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has intensified its efforts to ensure the swift restoration of constitutional order in the Niger Republic following the recent ousting and detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by the military. In an extraordinary summit held in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday, ECOWAS leaders called upon the United Nations, partner countries, and other institutions to provide support for their mission.

One of the key resolutions of the summit was the deployment of ECOWAS’s standby force to the West African nation to restore constitutional order. The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, expressed deep concern over the defiance of diplomatic efforts by the military leadership of the Republic of Niger in resolving the crisis. The commission strongly condemned the attempted coup d’état and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoum, his family, and government members.

As per Channels Television on Thursday, August 10, 2023, the summit reiterated its commitment to the measures and principles outlined in the previous extraordinary summit held in Niger on July 30, 2023. While the leaders emphasized their determination to pursue peaceful resolutions, they instructed the Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force and deploy it to Niger for the restoration of constitutional order.

Nigeria’s President and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, in a statement after the summit, highlighted that no option, including the use of force as a last resort, was off the table in resolving the Niger Republic crisis. He emphasized the necessity of ECOWAS taking action to ensure peace and democratic stability in the country, stating, “If we don’t do it, no one else will do it for us.”

ECOWAS leaders also called on the African Union to endorse the decisions made by the regional bloc regarding the situation in Niger. Furthermore, the West African bloc warned member states that any actions hindering the peaceful resolution of the crisis would have consequences within the community.

The Nigerian leader expressed confidence that, despite the challenges ahead, ECOWAS would navigate the obstacles to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in Niger and other member countries. He commended the unwavering commitment of leaders to the sub-region’s well-being and the welfare of the African continent.

The situation in the Niger Republic remains a matter of concern not only for ECOWAS but also for the broader international community as intensive efforts are undertaken to restore constitutional order and stability to the country.

