ECOWAS Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Niger Crisis and Potential Military Intervention

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has set up another meeting to address the ongoing crisis in the Niger Republic.

Recently, the regional organisation convened in Abuja and issued a seven-day ultimatum for the Niger junta to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum or face potential sanctions, even military intervention.

President Bola Tinubu, ECOWAS Chairman, has announced a new Extraordinary Summit scheduled for Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria.

“The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has summoned an additional special meeting to address the political situation in the Republic of Niger. The Summit is slated to take place in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, 2023.”

During the upcoming Summit, ECOWAS leaders will deliberate on the unfolding political events in Niger, as stated in a communication released by the regional body.

In the midst of these discussions, reports suggest that the military leaders in the Niger Republic have bolstered their forces in Naimey, the capital city, possibly in anticipation of a military intervention by ECOWAS.

The military reinforcement occurred shortly after the military junta, which had taken control of Niger by ousting democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, defied ECOWAS sanctions and the one-week ultimatum.

As the one-week deadline expired on Sunday, a military source informed CNN that a convoy of approximately 40 pickup trucks arrived under the cover of darkness, bringing additional troops from different regions of Niger. This reinforcement aimed to reassure the concerned public and prepare for potential conflict.

At present, President Bazoum remains in captivity, while the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the junta’s official name, continues to hold power in Niger.

In response to the threat of military intervention, the military leaders have closed the country’s airspace. This situation has triggered tension and unease in Nigeria’s northern regions, particularly among states sharing borders with Niger.

