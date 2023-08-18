Economic Hardship: The Judiciary Could Save Us If They Uphold The Law -Maxi Okwu

Public affairs commentator and lawyer, Chief Maxi Okwu, has said that hope of millions of Nigerians lies on the judiciary.

It would be recalled that Nigerians are still waiting for the presidential election petition tribunal to deliver judgments on the petition brought by Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic.

The opposition are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of February 25th election.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Sun paper, Maxi Okwu stated that there is enough evidence before the Court.

He said Nigerians are facing hardship at the moment and that the only solution is for the courts to do the right thing by delivering a good Judgement.

Hear him “Yes, all eyes are on the judiciary. The judiciary could save us if they uphold the law. I am not asking for favour. I am not asking them to bend the law. Let the Supreme Court apply the law. They should give the law its weight and life.” Sun paper quoted Okwu as saying.

