Ebubeagu operative shot dead at APC campaign ground in Ebonyi

Tragedy struck the site of an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State as an Ebubeagu security operative was killed in the line of duty. Ajason Aja, who was part of the security team deployed to provide security at the rally on January 28th, 2023, lost his life after an altercation with an unknown individual.

According to reports, after the rally, the security team was asked to secure the APC flags for future events. However, a disagreement over money led to a physical altercation between Aja and the suspect. In a desperate attempt to defend himself, Aja reached for his rifle, but the individual swiftly pulled out a pistol and shot Aja in the head, resulting in his instant death.

Ebubeagu Commander in Ebonyi State, Friday Nnana-Ujor, confirmed Aja’s death and stated that the attacker was not a member of the security organization. This unfortunate incident serves as a somber reminder of the risks and dangers associated with providing security at political events.

