This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ebonyi Governor’s Aide Allegedly Brutalizes A Music Artiste for Refusing to Play A Campaign Song

An Ebonyi State-based music artiste, Kelvin Ibinabo, has been hospitalized after he was allegedly brutalized by an aide to the state Governor, David Umahi, for refusing to play a campaign song.

The governor’s aide, Machiavelli Uzo, is the Coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

The musician told the Punch newspaper on Tuesday that the Uzo, with his loyalists, attacked him on Saturday and locked him up in a dark room.

Giving further details, Ibinabo said that his ordeal began as he was packing up his equipment to leave after he finished a performance a the burial ceremony of the mother-in-law of the Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Consider Ajah.

He narrated:

“It was at that point that the Ohaozara Development Centre Coordinator, Machiavelli Uzo, emerged from nowhere and ordered me to play the campaign song of the APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi State.”

The musician said that he refused to play the song because he was through with his performance and again, the event was not a political event.

However, Uzo threatened to attack him if he would not play the song.

He continued:

“At that point, I had no choice and for the sake of peace, I picked up the microphone and started playing the song for him.

“After about 20 minutes, I dropped the microphone; but Uzo again ordered me to pick up the microphone and play until he was satisfied.

“But I refused to sing and instead ordered my crew to pack up so we could leave the scene. At this point, the coordinator and his thugs descended on me, beating me with different weapons.”

Ibinabo said that after they had beaten him to a pulp, they took him to a dark room in the compound and locked him up in there, adding that it was the police in Ohaozara who later rescued him from the room and took him to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

The musician also disclosed that said the Ohaozara Council Chairman was not around at the time of the incident.

But Uzo denied the allegation, saying that he is friends with the musician.

According to his side of the story, he pleaded with the artiste to sing a song for him, and he agreed.

He continued that after that, they, including the artiste, were inside the house making merry when he (Ibinabo) excused himself to go outside and check something.

He said:

“The next thing I heard was a commotion with some people beating him and chasing him into the house. I was also surprised by the action of his attackers like others inside.”

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu, has said that he was not aware of the incident.

Source: The Punch newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ifyafrica (via 50minds

News )

#Ebonyi #Governors #Aide #Allegedly #Brutalizes #Music #Artiste #Refusing #Play #Campaign #SongEbonyi Governor’s Aide Allegedly Brutalizes A Music Artiste for Refusing to Play A Campaign Song Publish on 2023-01-25 07:29:03