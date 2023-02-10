This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ebonyi APC guber candidate, Nwifuru, party chairman, 2 others escape death

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru on Friday, narrowly escaped death, after a truck rammed into his convoy while returning from a campaign rally at Uburu community Ohaozara LGA of the state.

According to DAILY POST, the horrific accident that happened at the Amagu hamlet, which is before Timber Shade Abakaliki, destroyed the armored car carrying the APC candidate for governor beyond repair.

Stanley Okoro Emegha, the state’s APC chairman, Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu, a former minister of culture and tourism, and the candidate for governor whose driver’s name has not yet been released were were involved in the accident.

The younger brother of Governor David Umahi and Director-General of the APC campaign, Mr. Austin Umahi, told reporters shortly after the disaster that Nwifuru’s survival was an act of God.

“Yes, there was an accident, but the act of God was mightily proved, in that we arrived pursuant to the divine commandment,” he claimed. If we knew whether the truck driver was intoxicated or not, this accident would have been prevented.

“Our gubernatorial candidate, Nwifuru, was in the following automobile after I personally narrowly avoided the collision. After the truck driver crossed the street, they were immediately placed inside a bush. Unfortunately, our candidate survived, but we are grateful for everything.

The state chairman of our party, Stanley Okoro Emegha, and the minister of culture and tourism, Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu, were also in the vehicle, and all three were said to be in good health, he said.

