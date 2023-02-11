NEWS

Ebonyi APC Governorship Candidate, Nwifuru, Involved In An Accident

Francis Nwifuru, All Progressives Party (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Eboni State, was returning from a campaign rally at the Ohaozara LGA in the state’s Uburu town on Friday when a truck hit him, Igbere TV reported. Get into his convoy and nearly die.

The accident occurred in the community of Amagu in front of Timber Shade Abakaliki, crushing an armored vehicle transporting APC gubernatorial candidates beyond repair.

Also involved in the accident were State APC Chairman Stanley Okoro Emegha, former Minister of Culture and Tourism Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu, and the driver of the governor’s candidate, whose name was not known at the time of filing this report.

Mr. Austin Umahi, APC campaign director general and brother of Gov. David Umahi, told reporters shortly after the accident that Envifru’s survival was a force majeure event. According to him: “Yes, there was an accident, but God’s act is impressive proof that we came at God’s command. The accident could have been avoided, it’s a pity we didn’t know the truck driver Are you drunk.

“Personally, I narrowly escaped an accident and the next car was our gubernatorial candidate, Nwifuru. The truck driver just crossed the road and dropped her into the bushes. It was unfortunate but we thank God because Our candidates survived.

“The driver and two other passengers; our party’s head of state Stanley Okoro Emegha and Minister of Culture and Tourism Frank Nchita Ogbuewu Ambassador Frank Nchita Ogbuewu are in good shape,” he said.

