Ebonyi APC chairman, ex-council boss arrested over killings

In connection with the recent murders and arsons in the Ekoli Edda community, located in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, no fewer than 26 suspects have been detained.

Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the state’s leader of the All Progressives Congress, and Eni Chima, a former leader of the Afikpo South LGA and a candidate for the Federal House of Representatives in the Afikpo North/South Constituency in the 2023 General Elections, were both detained.

The suspects, according to the police, are responsible for the murders and arsons that occurred in the area on December 26, 2022.

Two people were killed in the incident, including a police inspector, and two homes were set on fire.

At a Monday press conference in Abakaliki, SP Chris Anyanwu, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, vowed to arraign them.

The key suspects who were apprehended, according to Anyanwu, “volunteered useful “confessional statements” that exposed the aggregate of overwhelming findings hereunder outlined: “The fracas that engulfed Ekoli-Edda on December 26, 2022, ignited around 4 p.m. during a face-off between the security aides of Hon. Stanley Okoro Emegha versus a faction of Ekoli-Edda youths believed to be loyal to Hon. The long-running political rivalry and supremacy conflict between the two is what led to the confrontation. It’s interesting to note that the two political heavyweights come from the same neighborhood, support the same political party, and even reside nearby.

The showdown that followed was caused by the APC chairman’s visit to his village on that fateful day, with his aides infuriating a portion of the local youths who are allegedly supporters of Hon. Eni Uduma Chima. The town crier, Egwu Famous Chinedu, inspired the youths to take further action by chanting war songs while striking and blowing his gong and trumpet, respectively. This led to the rampage and escalation of the commotion.

The investigation, he continued, “further revealed that an attempt to arrest one Aruah, alleged to be the leader of the Ekoli-Edda Youth Warriors, brought in the warriors, who were reserved for the purpose of engaging in combat in a boundary dispute between them and a neighboring community in Cross River State.”

The aforementioned warriors used highly developed illegal weapons, and their actions worsened the situation.

“As the head of state and chief security officer, His Excellency, Engr. Apostle Dave Nweze Umahi, quickly intervened to defuse the situation.”

“Despite the fact that the two political heavyweights are important members of his political party, the governor ordered their arrest and detention without caring whose ox was gored.” He also improved and aided in the capture of the criminals and the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

It is obvious that the conflict at Ekoli-Edda, Afikpo-South of Ebonyi State on December 26 was caused by the supremacy dispute between Hon. Stanley Okoro Emegha and Hon. Eni Uduma Chima. Fourteen of the total suspects detained (some of whom are still at large) will be arraigned in court right away because there is a presumptive case against them for conspiracy, armed robbery, arson, unlawful possession, and malicious damage.

