Ebonyi 2023: Iyere claims Umahi wants to rig the election using insecurity as a tool.

Humanitarian activist Kennedy Iyere has claimed that Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi intends to rig the 2023 general elections using the state’s current level of insecurity as a tool, even as he calls on the populace to hold him accountable for it.

During a press conference held by a coalition of civil society organizations from the five South East states on Monday, he made the accusation. Leaders from a number of civil organizations attended the conference, which had the theme “The worrisome state of insecurity in Ebonyi and its dangerous consequences before, during, and after the 2023 general elections.” Iyere urged the residents of Ebonyi State not to fall for the Governor’s flattering words because, in his opinion, Gov. Umahi

Additionally, he urged the civil society groups to band together in order to combat the state’s growing insecurity and political gang activity.

“Umahi should stop lying to himself,” he said. More of us are intelligent than he is. He is to blame for the alarming insecurity that is roiling Ebonyi State. He became a dictator and supreme leader out of his love for political power, and he enjoys intimidating and oppressing his own people. He used hostility and intimidation as tools in his desperate attempts to maintain his autocratic rule. As a result, he established numerous organizations that he funds and only employs to intimidate and repress anyone who disagrees with him. Ebube Agu was appointed by him to oversee the activities.

“Exactly what he has always wanted to accomplish for himself as a supreme ruler is what these groups have accomplished today, overpowering the state with security tensions.” The governor thinks that intimidating the Ebonyi people will be the only way to influence the 2023 election in his favor. He put Ebube Agu in a position to assist him in achieving that for himself. He is therefore making every effort to maintain Ebube Agu’s existence.

Iyere urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the international community, the citizens of Ebonyi State, and all Nigerians to take action to end the governor’s reign of political intimidation and oppression.

Through a variety of means, he charged the governor with cultivating terrorists in Ebonyi State.

