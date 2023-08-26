Ebah Accuses Oshiomhole Of Being Responsible For Controversy Surrounding Selection Of Woman Leader

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State, Alphonsus Ebah, has stated that there was an understanding that the national woman leader of the APC will emerge from Cross River State and not Edo State.

Alphonsus Ebah revealed during an interview that Senator Adams Oshiomhole is the person who is causing the controversy in APC by supporting the emergence of Dr Mary Alile Idele as national woman leader because she is from his State, Edo.

Alphonsus Ebah noted that he called the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and told him of the need to resolve the issue of leadership of the women leader and when he made the call, Adams Oshiomhole was with Akpabio.

Alphonsus Ebah revealed that he saw Adams Oshiomhole when he was celebrating and dancing to illegality and unconstitutionality when Dr Mary Alile Idele emerged as the national woman leader of the APC. Alphonsus Ebah disclosed that the right thing must be done in the APC or else, the consequences will be grave.

