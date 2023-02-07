This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Earthquake: Nigeria Is Ready To Support Turkey — Buhari

Following a catastrophic earthquake, Turkey is in sorrow, and President Buhari has expressed his solidarity.

President Buhari extends his heartfelt sympathies to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, as well as to those who lost loved ones in the devastating earthquake that ravaged the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

The President wished those injured a speedy recovery and let them know that Nigerians are praying for and thinking about the many people affected by this horrible disaster and its ramifications, according to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesperson.

Nigeria, a staunch ally of Turkey and Syria, is ready to lend its full support in any form needed, according to President Buhari.

Turkey has been facing a deadly earthquake for the past few days, and the whole world is really praying for them and hoping things turn out positively.

Pictures Of Turkey Earthquake:

Many lives have been lost in the process. Let us join hands and pray for Turkey; such a hazard is not an easy thing to face.

Thanks for reading.

Content created and supplied by: AfricaMedia (via 50minds

News )

#Earthquake #Nigeria #Ready #Support #Turkey #BuhariEarthquake: Nigeria Is Ready To Support Turkey — Buhari Publish on 2023-02-07 20:00:35