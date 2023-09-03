Early Signs That Show You Might Be Pregnant

If you’re eager to get pregnant or wondering if you have a baby inside your womb, the best way to find out is by taking a pregnancy test. This is the best way to be absolutely sure that you’re a mother-to-be. According to WebMD, here are some early signs of pregnancy that may point to the possibility:

1. Cramping and Spotting

After conception, the fertilised eggs will clinch to the uterus wall, causing early signs of conception like spotting and cramping. This occurs six to twelve days after the eggs are fertilized. The cramps and bleeding are like the mensural cramps, but they’re not heavy.

2. Breast changes

A woman’s hormone levels change and spike after conception. This change can make their breasts sore, tingly, or swollen. They may even feel tender or heavier to touch, and the area of its head might be darker.Other things aside, pregnancy can change the breast. But if the changes are caused by pregnancy, it’s going to take a few weeks to get used to them. And when this happens, the pain will ease up.

3. Fatigue

A woman can start feeling fatigued after a week of getting pregnant. This occurs as a result of a high level of the progesterone hormone, although other things like a boost in blood circulation, lower levels of blood sugar, and lower blood pressure can also be the culprits. If it’s pregnancy fatigue, it’s important to start eating foods that are rich in iron and protein and get plenty of rest.

4. Nausea (morning sickness)

This is one of the most common pregnancy symptoms. But not every pregnant woman experiences it. The main causes of this symptom have not been discovered, but pregnancy hormones are likely to be the culprit. When this happens, try eating healthy foods so that you and your foetus will get essential nutrients.

5. Missed Period

This symptom makes many women come to the conclusion that they’re pregnant, but not all delayed or missed periods are caused by pregnancy. It might also be caused by too much weight loss or gain, stress, fatigue, and hormonal problems. Visiting your doctor is the best way to confirm.

