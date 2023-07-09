Many women are unaware that they are pregnant and rely only on pregnancy tests to establish whether or not they are pregnant. However, according to recent reviews by experts, ultrasound and a test aren’t the only ways to tell if a woman is pregnant.

Only a few days after a woman conceives, she will begin to experience a few natural indications and indications. And in this article, I’ will be enlightened about early pregnancy signs, according to “WebMD”, here are the early signs that show you are pregnant.

1. Mood swings.

When a woman is pregnant, she is usually just as irritable as she is when she is on her period. Small things can irritate her and cause her to become enraged.

2. Exhaustion.

You may be pregnant if you’ve noticed that you’ve become a little too fatigued and always feel stressed out, even when you’re not doing anything.

3. Frequent urination.

A pregnant lady will feel herself needing to go to the bathroom more frequently than usual. One of the first indicators of pregnancy is this

4. Vomiting.

Constant vomiting or throwing up is another early indicator of pregnancy. This occurs primarily in the mornings.

5. Migraines.

Having a continuous headache throughout the first trimester is fairly typical in women. The higher level of weariness and stress that comes with pregnancy is generally the major reason for the headache.

6. Missing period.

In the majority of cases, a missed period is the first natural event that leads women to believe they are pregnant.

7. Changes in eating habits.

When a woman becomes pregnant, she begins to crave a particular type of food that she previously disliked. This is related to an increase in estrogen levels.

8. Sensitivity to smells.

Pregnant women are more sensitive to smell than ever before, according to recent research and surveys. And this can make them vomit, especially if the smell is unpleasant.

