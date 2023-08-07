Early Signs That May Indicate A Woman Is Pregnant With Twins

There are certain signs that a woman may notice pointing to the possibility that she’s carrying twins in her belly during pregnancy. Twin pregnancy is a highly desirable thing for most women and it is important to know the signs at an early stage so you can prepared for what’s coming when you finally give birth.

In this article in line with a publication on Cleveland Clinic, we are going to have a look at some of the early signs a woman may be pregnant with twins. Keep on reading and explore new knowledge.

What Are The Signs Of Twin Pregnancy In Women?

1. Earlier fetal movement or kicks as it’s often called. If as a pregnant woman you start feeling fetal movement very early in the pregnancy, then there is a possibility you may be having twins or carrying twins.

2. Fetal movement that seems to be happening in more than one area of your belly or bump is another strong indication that you may be expecting twins.

3. Gaining weight quickly – women gain weight when they are pregnant due to the growth of the unborn baby in their bellies but if you start gaining weight very rapidly during pregnancy, then it could also be a solid factor to show you may be carrying a double.

4. Having higher than normal levels of pregnancy hormone known as HCG, or alpha-fetoprotein, a protein made by the fetus’s liver. If you have higher than normal of this protein it could be so because the two growing fetuses are releasing the protein.

