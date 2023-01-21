This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dynamite Explosion Meant To Stop APC Rally In Rivers – Tonye Cole

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, has said that the dynamite explosion during the party’s campaign rally on Thursday in Port Harcourt was a move to stop the rally from being held.

Cole stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

At the well-liked Igboukwu field, the location of the APC event in Port Harcourt, an improvised object thought to be dynamite burst, injuring some party members to varied degrees.

Later, Governor Nyesom Wike attributed the explosion to the APC in the state.

We were at a demonstration, but Cole claimed that as soon as the podium was set up and other preparations were made, at 4 am, the mayor of Port Harcourt and a few other individuals began to oppose the rally. We refused to leave when they asked us to. This entire maneuver is an attempt to see if they can prevent us from holding our gathering. According to Daily trust.

The building was eventually secured, but during the introduction there was an explosion, followed by gunshots, and then people started to flee. They had to be stopped. We soothed them and requested that they take a seat. I was well aware that a stampede was the last thing they wanted. More people would have died as a result. The wounds posed little danger to life.

