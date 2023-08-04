During the election, Fulanis voted Tinubu but he has left us now- Miyetti Allah

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) South-East chapter, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to appoint its members even as office sweepers in the Presidency.

It was reported that Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, stated this while he was addressing some journalists on the current state of the nation in Awka, on Thursday.

While he was talking, he said, “The call for the appointment of our members is necessary, considering their prayers, and the 85 per cent votes that led to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25th, 2023 presidential election.

He said, “We are demanding an appointment in Tinubu’s administration even as office sweepers, we are okay with it. All we want is for us to be part of the government at the centre.

“During the election to the best of my knowledge, my people, the Fulanis voted Tinubu but he has left us now. We voted him because of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari told us to vote for Tinubu, and we all did so.”

Further talking, he claimed they prayed for President Tinubu, supported him, endorsed and did everything politically possible to ensure his victory and he won and so, he should not abandon them now.

Moses21 (

)