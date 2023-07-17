During the election, a woman was burnt alive; a repeat of that is about to happen again in Kogi – Atiku Abubakar Isah

In an interview with Arise following the political violence in Kogi state, Political analyst Atiku Abubakar Isah stated that during the Kogi state election, a woman was burnt alive and that a repeat of that is about to happen again. Healso that a former APC member who decamped to the SDP was killed and that he was said to be a terrorist.

(Photo credit: Arise )

He further revealed that if they captured a terrorist alive, did the state governor have the power to kill that person?

According to him, “during the election, a woman was burnt alive; a repeat of that is about to happen again; it’s happening in the Efu local government; a former APC member who decamped to the SDP was killed; he was said to be a terrorist; but the question now is, he was a delegate during the last presidential primaries, and we saw that he was on the attire, wearing a shirt with the logo of President Bola Tinubu. I mean, he voted for Tinubu,so now not only that, I have a picture in my phone of the picture he took during that time with the chief of staff to the governor of Kogi State.”.

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (3:18)

Offixialmasoyi (

)