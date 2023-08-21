NEWS

During Civil War Diori Hamani Of Niger Agreed To Assist Nigeria Get Vital Equipment – Salisu Matori

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

Salisu Matori, an elder statesman and former Senator representing Bauchi South in the 4th Republic has alleged that Nigeria benefited from the support of the Niger government during the 1967-1970 Civil War. He made this allegation while speaking on the political impasse in Niger in a video shared by Trust TV

According to Matori, during the war, the then-president of Niger, Diori Hamani, and his counterpart in Cameroon, Ahmadou Ahidjo assisted Nigeria to acquire vital equipment when other countries turned their backs on Nigeria.

In Matori’s words “Nigeria should adopt the maturity that the whole world is expecting Nigeria to do. That means we must stop looking at every issue from a very narrow perspective. Nigeria should grow out of that… During the Nigerian Civil War, the whole world turned its back on Nigeria it was only Diori Hamani of Niger and Ahmadou Ahidjo of Cameroon that agreed to assist Nigeria in acquiring viral equipment”.

(Watch the video from 0:46 and 1:33)

Christar4 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 54 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi: If You Can’t Respect Appeal Court Order, Don’t Go To Any Court To Seek Justice -Abayomi Arabambi

8 mins ago

Keyamo Shares Photo As He Completes His Documentation Ahead Of His Inauguration As Aviation Minister

10 mins ago

Ex-Minister Shagari Dumps PDP, Joins APC

19 mins ago

Rerun Poll: Maybe This Is An Opportunity For Us To Have A Higher Margin Of Victory -LP Lawyer Edun

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button