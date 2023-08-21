During Civil War Diori Hamani Of Niger Agreed To Assist Nigeria Get Vital Equipment – Salisu Matori

Salisu Matori, an elder statesman and former Senator representing Bauchi South in the 4th Republic has alleged that Nigeria benefited from the support of the Niger government during the 1967-1970 Civil War. He made this allegation while speaking on the political impasse in Niger in a video shared by Trust TV.

Matori contends that during the conflict, the then-president of Niger, Diori Hamani, and his counterpart in Cameroon, Ahmadou Ahidjo, extended their support to Nigeria by facilitating the acquisition of crucial equipment. This assistance was especially significant as numerous other nations had chosen not to aid Nigeria during that challenging period.

In Matori’s words “Nigeria should adopt the maturity that the whole world is expecting Nigeria to do. That means we must stop looking at every issue from a very narrow perspective. Nigeria should grow out of that… During the Nigerian Civil War, the whole world turned its back on Nigeria it was only Diori Hamani of Niger and Ahmadou Ahidjo of Cameroon that agreed to assist Nigeria in acquiring viral equipment”.

