This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During APC Rally, They Were Asked To Recite The National Anthem But Tinubu Raised His Hands -Chude

Chude, an influencer and media personality has taken to his social media handles to reveal what the former Governor of Lagos State and presidential candidate of All Progresssive Congress (APC) party Bola Ahmed Tinubu did while they were aksed to recite the national anthem, during a recent APC rally.

In a video he shared on his official Twitter handle, Chude stated that during an APC rally which recently happened in Port Harcourt, everyone was asked to recite the National Anthem from the beginning to the end but Tinubu was raising his hands instead.

Speaking further, Chude added that it was Adams Oshiomhole who later told Tinubu to drop his hands down and begin to recite the National Anthem along with others

In his words, he wrote this,

“During the APC rally in Port Harcourt, they were asked to recite the National Anthem but Tinubu raised his hands. Adams Oshiomhole had to call Tinubu to order.

Below is a screen capture of the post

In addition, moments after this video wenr viral on social media, it garnered massive reactions from various social media users.

Anyways, what are thought a concerning this post my dear readers.

Credit Source: Twitter

Link to the video

Content created and supplied by: Toluboy123 (via 50minds

News )

#APC #Rally #Asked #Recite #National #Anthem #Tinubu #Raised #Hands #ChudeDuring APC Rally, They Were Asked To Recite The National Anthem But Tinubu Raised His Hands -Chude Publish on 2023-02-16 13:52:12