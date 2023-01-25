This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dumebi Kachikwu Vows Not To Accept Any Political Appointment If He Loses The Presidential Election

Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu has vowed not to accept any appointment from whoever wins the presidential election, if he loses the election.

Dumebi Kachikwu said this while speaking on Arise News as he discussed his plan to win the election which is already around the corner.

Speaking on why he is not organizing rallies as a form of campaign strategy, just like his rivals, especially the four major presidential candidates, are doing, Dumebi Kachikwu said that to become Nigerian President, he it is not a must or compulsory that he will do things the way others do. According to him, instead of campaigning on the streets like others do, he has been engaging in Town Hall meetings where Nigerians throw questions at him and receive responses from him.

Furthermore, he said that he is leveraging the media as a way to connect with Nigerians.

Speaking further, he said that looking at what is seen in rallies lately, if elections are to be conducted today, it will be about who can pay better than others. He implied that if this is the case, then victory goes to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. More so, if it is about regional sentiment, then Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, or Peter Obi of the Labour Party will win the election.

Dumebi Kachikwu said that the three major contenders in the presidential election have one thing in common. According to him, they have in one way or the other attained a high political position in Nigeria; saying that Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi were two term Governors, while Atiku Abubakar was vice president. These people he said had the opportunity to lead Nigeria to the promise land but they didn’t do well.

He also showed strong conviction that the spark that will lighten Nigerians to wake up and take back their country from their oppressors is underway.

Kachikwu also promised to tell Nigerians what will likely happen if they vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi. This he said is his job. He also said he will soon show Nigerians what will happen if they vote for someone else, other than the three major contenders.

Speaking further, he said that he believes that Nigerians will vote for the African Democratic Congress, ADC if they don’t vote for APC, PDP or LP. He however said that his challenge is the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. According to him, INEC may not be able to conduct a free, fair and credible election.

He added that he is into the “game” to make Nigeria better, and not for any political alliance. According to him, the last thing he will do is to accept political appointment from any of the presidential candidates who wins the election, if he fails to win.

In his words, “I didn’t go into this for any alignment. I didn’t get into this for political alignment. The last thing I, Dumebi Kachikwu will do is taking appointment from any other candidate who wins this election. If I don’t win this election, there are so much to be done in our body polity to rescue our people from the water to are in. I’ll dedicate myself to doing that. You don’t have to be President of Nigeria to make changes in Nigeria, and I believe there are other tools to make changes in Nigeria and I’ll dedicate myself to doing that”.

