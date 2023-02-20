Dumebi Kachikwu Reacts After His Party, ADC Endorsed Peter Obi Ahead Of 2023 Elections

It is no longer news that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi ahead of the coming elections.

It would be recalled that on Monday morning, it was announced that the party has endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi following the formation of a grand coalition for the Obi/Datti presidential ticket.

This latest development has however led to reactions from Nigerians including the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Dumebi Kachikwu.

In a clip released on Monday according to Vanguard, Dumebi Kachikwu ruled out any chances of him endorsing Peter Obi even though his party, has pledged to work for the Labour Party candidate.

He said anybody who expects him to come up and say he will be endorsing another candidate is making a mistake since he intends to run the race to the end.

Dumebi Kachikwu said “I’ve long said before this election that something would happen, we are seeing that unfolding around us today. Whatever will happen, God will use it to redirect Nigerians in a different direction. I’m running this race to the end, if anybody expects that they will hear me before election say that I as a candidate, I’m endorsing or pushing for another candidate, that person is making a mistake.”

