Dubai: Mosque renamed to ‘Mary, Mother of Jesus’ in Dubai (Photos)

According to a report from the Punch paper on August 21, 2023, the Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Mosque in Al Mushrif, a district in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has been renamed to ‘Mariam, Umm Eisa’ which translates from Arabic to English as ‘Mary Mother of Jesus’.

This renaming was ordered by Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, with the intention to foster stronger connections between followers of different religions, as reported by Gulf .

The news has been met with positive reactions from various religious leaders in the region. Andrew Thompson, a senior chaplain at St Andrew’s Church, expressed delight over the development, stating, “Mary, as the mother of Jesus, is of course a holy, special figure in our communities. She is a woman who symbolizes obedience to God. We look forward to growing in deeper understanding with our neighbors, and we celebrate with them the new name of the mosque.”

Jeramie Rinne, senior pastor of the Evangelical Community Church in Abu Dhabi, also praised the gesture, saying, “Mohammad has made another generous gesture of religious tolerance in renaming the mosque. The UAE continues to set the pace in this region for peaceful coexistence and cooperation. We are very encouraged and feel blessed to be a part of this nation.”

The report also mentioned a recent instance where a church in Al Ain opened its doors for Maghrib prayers, allowing over 200 Asian Muslim workers to pray.

