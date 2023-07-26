DSS: What We’re Seeing Now Is A Destruction Of That Foundation & An Invitation To Anarchy- Tietie

What occurred yesterday before the Federal High Court in Lagos, according to Nigerian lawyer and political commentator Mr. Frank Tietie, is a blatant invitation to chaos and a direct demolition of the basis of the Nigerian state. He continued by pointing out that because the President in question has only been in office for a short time, Nigerians do not need to remain mute on the subject.

The former CBN Governor is now clearly a political prisoner who is being tormented by those who have nothing against him, he said, adding that what occurred in court yesterday is part of a scheme to bring the nation to its knees. It is no longer about Godwin Emefiele, he said; rather, it is about the political detainee who took place yesterday.

Mr. Frank Tietie went on to say that what happened yesterday was a complete desecration of the Nigerian judicial system. He noted that the idea of the separation of powers is that the executive should implement laws while the judicial system will interpret them, and that anything a judge says must be obeyed.

In an interview with Arise Television, Mr. Tietie revealed this information. What we are now seeing, he said, “is a direct demolition of that basis, and it’s an invitation to anarchy. Who are we talking about? We are discussing a President who has only been in office for a brief period of time. This isn’t about keeping quiet; it’s about a scheme to overthrow this government. Emefiele is no longer in the picture. Emefiele is obviously a political prisoner at this point.

Additionally, he requested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu punish those who disregarded the Nigerian judicial system, arguing that we have already experienced this and cannot afford to do so again.

