DSS: We Must Learn From Sudan, No Country Benefits From Anarchy – Sylvester Odion-Akhaine

In the midst of the ongoing public uproar surrounding the Department of State Services’ (DSS) decision to disregard a court order granting bail to the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, a renowned political analyst and activist, has issued a plea to the country’s ruling class. He warned against pushing the nation into a state of anarchy by showing contempt for the rule of law.

During an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on July 26, Odion-Akhaine, a former General Secretary of the Campaign For Democracy, urged Nigeria’s ruling class to draw lessons from the unfortunate turmoil experienced in other African countries due to their governments’ failure to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles.

In his words, “For the sake of our nation, we must restore civility and uphold the rule of law, not the rule of men or force. Embracing the rule of law is in the best interest of the ruling class, as nobody benefits from anarchy. We need only look at the crisis engulfing the West African sub-region and the entire continent to understand the consequences of disregarding the rule of law.”

Odion-Akhaine cited the crisis in Sudan, where two generals’ power struggle resulted in a civil war, as a cautionary example. He emphasized that Nigeria must avoid such a scenario at all costs and strive for peace to foster national development.

source: https://youtu.be/q5UnkZg6iqE

