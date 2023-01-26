NEWS

'DSS Should Take Note Of Asiwaju's Comment On Revolution, He's Not Immune To Arrest' – Phrank Shaibu

The Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign council, Phrank Shaibu has alleged that the DSS should take note of the words of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed in Abeokuta. Asiwaju who stated at the rally in Ogun state that a revolution is coming. 

Shaibu identified that this is a sensitive word from a Presidential candidate who had inaugurated a militia group called the Jagaban Army. He argued that with just few days to the election, Asiwaju should be mindful of his words and shouldn’t try to instigate the people to cause problem. 

He said, ”The minister of Petroleum is the President and commander in Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria. And that is President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN governor takes instruction from the President. The DSS should take note of Asiwaju’s comment on Revolution, he’s not immune to arrest. He cannot begin to talk about a revolution with 29 days to election. 

Such a man will not want to concede defeat and he will create chaos particularly when he just created the Jagaban army. He cannot begin to preach revolution in a country that practices democracy. If he says we will take power from them, who is the them? It’s the APC.”

