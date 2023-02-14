DSS says interrogation with Fani-Kayode is not over.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said its interrogation of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is not over.

A remark that Fani-Kayode posted on his Twitter account over the weekend prompted the DSS to invite him on Monday.

In the tweets, the former minister claimed that senior military figures had met with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential nominee, and were preparing to stage a coup.

The DSS has now stated that Fani-questioning Kayode’s is still ongoing despite a five-hour grilling.

The organization also cautioned political parties to exercise restraint in their public remarks in the run-up to the polls.

Chief Fani-Kayode was questioned about the situation by a panel. The Service then issued him administrative bail and ordered him to make regular visits to the office beginning on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, until further notice.

But the investigation is still ongoing.

Was the allegation by Fani-Kayode proper of him? Do you think he will be freed by the DSS?

Content created and supplied by: Trendzhub (via 50minds

News )

#DSS #interrogation #FaniKayodeDSS says interrogation with Fani-Kayode is not over. Publish on 2023-02-14 20:41:26