DSS Raises Security Concern As Presidential Election TribunaI Is Set To Deliver Judgment Tomorrow

The Department of State Services, DSS has raised security concern as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja is set to deliver judgment tomorrow.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions. It is expected that the judgment will be given tomorrow on the matter.

The Sun paper reported that Department of State Services, DSS said; “it had uncovered plans to stage violent protests to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.”

In a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the Department of State Services, DSS said “intelligence reports indicated that those masterminding the violent protests include politicians. However, it said the masterminds would be stopped from plunging the country into anarchy”

