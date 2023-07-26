DSS Probes Officers Clash With Warders Over Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) has initiated an inquiry into the fight that occurred on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Daily Trust previously reported that DSS agents and jail officials battled during the arraignment of Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The clash was described as “unfortunate” by the secret police’s spokesman, Peter Afunanya, who also revealed that the incident was being investigated.

“The public will recall that Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor, was arraigned on July 25, 2023, at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.” The Service has taken note of the incident that occurred between its personnel and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and wishes to state the following: “The incident was unfortunate and does not reflect in any way the professional disposition of the DSS; The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference.The Service holds the Judiciary in high regard as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to damage it. The DSS views the judiciary as an important component of nation building, national development, and security management. Furthermore, the Service has close working relationships with sister security and law enforcement agencies, particularly the NCoS.

“While noting that personnel from both Agencies exhibited excessive zeal, the Service has launched detailed investigations into the matter.” This is done in order to identify specific individuals’ roles, as well as to take disciplinary actions if necessary and draw some lessons for the future.”

Afunanya claimed that the secret police did not breach any laws in handling Emefiele’s case, and that certain people were attempting to tarnish the agency’s leadership.

“To emphasise, despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele Case.” Since then, the Service has warned the public of dark conspiracies to discredit its leadership. In carrying out its responsibilities, it will try to remain professional, ethical, and disciplined. The Service will ensure that it is not used for clout, fame, or delusory heroism. According to Daily trust.

“It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, as such, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the nation’s desired security goals.” It is critical to recognise that we have no other country but Nigeria. To develop it, we must work together in love and tolerance.”

