‘DSS Officer’ Who Testified For Gov. Mbah At Enugu Election Tribunal No Longer In Service –Sources

Isa Yahaya Mohammed, a man who testified in the Enugu State Governorship Election Tribunal on Tuesday claiming to represent the Department of State Services (DSS), is not a current member of the secret police, according to a SaharaReporters investigation.

Yahaya, who stated during his testimony before the tribunal that he was a DSS deputy director in charge of operations, then contradicted himself by stating that he was a deputy director (Strategy) in his written statement.

Yahaya claimed that NYSC’s inability to track Mbah’s initial certificate was due to its failure to keep correct records.

In his testimony, Yahaya—who was also the DSS Deputy Director for tions and Strategic Department—said that the security organization started looking into the discharge certificate problem in response to a petition from Mbah dated February 8, 2023.

Contrary to what he claimed, a source in the secret police told SaharaReporters that Yahaya had retired from his position as Assistant Director of the DSS several years prior, indicating that the secret service had never at any time authorized him to travel to Enugu to testify on behalf of any of the tribunal’s candidates.

Contrary to Yahaya’s pretense at the tribunal, the DSS rarely responds to subpoenas since those investigations are not part of its mandate and hence do not need calling it to appear in open court.

The source claimed that the DSS would not get involved in such a matter since unless otherwise specified, the duties of the service are secret and their conclusions are largely classified, and this is due to the nature of the secret police’s mandate.

There are no positions like Deputy Director, tions or Deputy Director, Strategy at the DSS headquarters, according to a different DSS source.

Yahaya could not possibly have come from the DSS office, he said.

Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesman, responded simply to a request for clarity regarding Yahaya’s situation by saying, “We are investigating.”

A lawyer, Joseph Maduabuchi Iloh, added that the DSS is not authorized by its mandate to get involved in investigations involving forgeries.

Iloh said that the Nigerian police, not the DSS, should be conducting investigations into forgeries and other crimes deemed to not pose a threat to the nation’s internal security. He was speaking about the controversy surrounding the appearance of the alleged DSS officer at the Enugu Tribunal.

Iloh cited a case that the Court of Appeal had handled and that had been published in the Nigerian Law Report as an example of prior cases that the Nigerian courts had handled.

According to The Punch, amid protests and claims of excessive voting, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) proclaimed Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the victor of the March 18 governorship election in Enugu State.

The Labour Party’s Chijioke Edeoga, who received 157,552 votes, was Mbah’s closest competitor, according to the INEC announcement, who received a total of 160,895 votes.

However, before the outcome was made public, Mbah was accused of forging his NYSC release certificate.

Although he denied it, the Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yushau Dogara, also appeared on national television to deny the alleged discharge certificate in addition to writing to INEC to denounce Mbah’s submission of the document.

When Edeoga and the Labour Party made the discharge certificate their main request in their petition at the tribunal, where they seek to have the governor disqualified for alleged forgery and perjury, the issue became even more contentious.

