DSS/NCS Battle: The Cabal are free and Godwin Emefiele is not, it is not Just and Fair- Shehu Sani says

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian lawmaker and renowned author reacted to the recent drama between the operatives of State Service and Nigerian Prison Officials in Abuja yesterday.

In a recent tweet, Shehu Sani said “The Cabal are free and Godwin is not”.It is not just and fair. Recall that ex Nigerian Senator has previously called for a probe under the past Government, noting that all bodies shouldn’t escape full probe following their past activities in office.

Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Nigerian Central Bank Governor has been under an unprecedented lawsuit and charges which have unexpectedly kept him under the custody of the Nigerian State Service (DSS).

He (Godwin Emefiele) was granted bail yesterday by the Nigerian High Court in Abuja, however, his bail application was met with unforeseen circumstances when the Department of State Service confronted the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to have sole custody of Godwin Emefiele regardless of bail approval by the Abuja High Court. The confrontation has widely been criticised by Nigerians and Shehu who pointed out that the government should always obey the rule of law.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

