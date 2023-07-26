DSS: It Is Not About Emefiele Anymore, It Is Now Clear That Emefiele Is A Political Detainee- Tietie

A Nigerian lawyer and political analyst, Mr Frank Tietie, has claimed what happened in the court yesterday is a clear indication that the former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is a political detainee, noting that it no longer about him any more. He went on and claimed that Emefiele is presently being harassed and punished by persons who do not have anything against him, but simply want to punish him due to his past political view.

Speaking further, Mr Frank Tietie made it known the DSS is now terrorising Nigerians, noting that even in the dark days of Late General Sani Abacha, no one could contemplate that such thing could happen in the court, describing the action of the DSS operatives as terrible.

Mr Tietie made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television. Mr Tietie said: “It is not about Emefiele anymore, it is clear now that Emefiele is a political detainee. He is being punished, he is being harassed by persons who don’t have anything against him, but simply want to punish him for whatever political view he held in the past.”

He went on and made it known that President Tinubu should deal with those who are behind the incident that happened in the court yesterday, noting that we can’t afford to go through such again in Nigeria.

In addition, Mr Frank Tietie stated it clearly that whatever proceeds from the mouth of Judge must be obeyed, noting that what happened in court yesterday is a clear invitation to anarchy.

