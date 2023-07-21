DSS Is Charging Emefiele For Owning A Gun But Ignored Asari Dokubo Who Brandished A Rifle – Chuks Akunna

As the saga between the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Department of State Services (DSS) continues to occupy the front burner of public discussions, veteran journalist, and newspaper publisher, Chuks Akunna has accused the nation’s secret police of maintaining double standards in going after persons considered to be a threat to the country’s peace and stability.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, July 20, Akunna, who is the Executive Director of Authority paper, argued that while the DSS is seeking to charge Emefiele to court for illegal possession of a firearm, the security agency was yet to act on recent viral footage in which former Niger-Delta Militant, Mujahideen Asari Dokubo was seen brandishing a rifle while streaming a live video on social media.

He said;”Despite all the razzmatazz that the DSS created concerning Emefiele, after they judiciary to them to take him to court, they are now charging him for possessing one Magnum rifle.

And the same DSS, till today, have failed to tell Nigerians what they’ve done about people like Asari Dokubo, who openly brandished a rifle and threatened Nigerians. They ignored him and were silent on that.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:25:53).

