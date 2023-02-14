This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

DSS Invitation: We Would’ve Challenged FFK’s Detention If He Was Detained Beyond Monday – Onanuga

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Bayo Onanuga, has declared that the party would have challenged its chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode’s detention by the Department of State Services, DSS, if he was detained beyond Monday; the day of his invitation by the Agency (Vanguard).

APC Chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Onanuga, who made this declaration recently, while reacting to the Former Aviation Minster’s invitation by the DSS, noted that the party members were worried by the invitation and as such, they made preparations legally, to accompany Fani-Kayode to the Agency’s headquarters, and had also prepared for further legal actions.

Cited report.

In his words: “So we contacted our lawyers and our lawyers followed him to the DSS headquarters. If he (FFK) was detained beyond today (Monday), we would have challenged it (his detention), we would have taken further steps, but he (FFK) said that the DSS officials were very professional.”

What are your thoughts on this? Comment below.

Image credit: Vanguard

Content created and supplied by: INNOCESSON (via 50minds

News )

#DSS #Invitation #Wouldve #Challenged #FFKs #Detention #Detained #Monday #OnanugaDSS Invitation: We Would’ve Challenged FFK’s Detention If He Was Detained Beyond Monday – Onanuga Publish on 2023-02-14 08:07:08