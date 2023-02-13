DSS Invitation: No Matter What Happens To Me Today, I Will Always Oppose Darkness – FFK

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a statement recently issued on the official social media page of the former Nigerian Ation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, he has been officially invited by the Department of State Service (DSS) after he reportedly shared a tweet of a report alleging that a Nigerian Presidential candidate was having a secret meeting with the military in regard to the forthcoming Presidential election.

The politician, who revealed that he will be presenting himself before the agency today has also maintained that he is not going back on what he has said about the targeted Presidential candidate and that he will continue to fight what he believes is evil and darkness.

He added that he is used to arrest, interrogation, and Prosecution and that he does not fear any of these things because it is only death that can silence him.

He, however, pointed that he has said nothing wrong and that sharing the tweet about the alleged report was just him showing concern for the country.

The Politician’s statement partly reads: “I maintain my contempt for Atiku. No matter what happens to me today or at any other time, know that as long as there is life in me I will oppose the darkness and evil. I am used to arrest, interrogation, detention, prosecution and so much more and have suffered these indignities on many occasions over the last 15 years. I have no fear, nothing moves me and only death can silence me.”

“For the record I have said or done nothing wrong or that I should not have said or done and I stand by everything that I have said or written in the past on all issues. It is not a crime to express my concerns. May God protect our people and nation.”

