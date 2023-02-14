DSS Invitation: FFK Expresses Regrets Over Some Of The Things He Said While Raising Coup Alarm

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Minister of Ation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed regrets over his approach, and some of the things he said, as it regards the coup alarm he raised through his Twitter handle recently (Punch).

The Former Minister and current Director of Special Projects and New Media for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, who spoke recently, in reaction to his invitation to the DSS Headquarters in Abuja, admitted that instead of going public with the coup alarm like he did, he could have used another approach.

FFK, who visibly thought that he should have spoken to security authorities about the issue instead of tweeting, declared; “I think its very self-evident that some of the things that I said were regrettable. Why do I say so? When news comes out, like somebody’s meeting Army officers, perhaps one should not have simply believed or accepted it even if it is true. Perhaps another course could have been taken…”

