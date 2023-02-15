DSS Five-Hour Grilling Humbles Femi Fani-Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

DSS five-hour grilling has humbled Femi Fani-Kayode, a spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

NewsOnline reports that he was invited by the Department of State Security, (DSS) over what was considered a reckless comment where he alleged that there is a possible connivance between some elements in the military and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

This online newspaper understands that Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation with unresolved corruption charges leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had claimed in a tweet that Atiku met with some military generals and that the meeting could culminate in a coup d’etat.

His comment which immediately sparked heavy criticisms across the board was considered extreme leading to an invitation by the DSS.

After a five-hour grilling by Nigeria’s Secret Police, an obviously humbled Fani-Kayode told newsmen that he could have handled the situation differently.

He stated that he should have verified the source of the news that reported the alleged clandestine meeting between Atiku and the military. He described the medium that reported the alleged meeting as faceless.

“During the course of the discussion, I think it is fair for me to mention one or two things. It is self-evident that some of the things that were said were regrettable.

“Why do I say so? When news comes out, perhaps one should not have not simply said it, believed it, and accepted it, even if it is true. Perhaps another course could have been taken… perhaps, let me ask the authority privately, let me find out before I say anything. I think I will concede that sometimes we have to be a little circumspect, especially given that—as they pointed out, the medium that issued the statement is faceless.

“We can’t rely on that medium. When I say something on my Twitter, the whole world listens. What I said really sent shock waves, and some people were very hurt. I say it is regrettable and I must say that was a mistake,” he said.

Mr. Fani-Kayode added that his judgment was “clouded by the fog of war” which made him say things without putting much thought into it.

He described the SSS facility as the most challenging place to be, adding that it is a place that most people ordinarily should avoid going to.

“It was very difficult—the place that anybody does not really want to go, I will suggest is probably the DSS, it is a very challenging place,” adding that “I still have faith in the system”.

Mr. Fani-Kayode also disclosed that he has been asked to report to the SSS on Wednesday and also once a week to determine if they will charge him to a court or not.

“If he was detained beyond today, we would have equally challenged it perhaps in the court. He would not have tolerated such behavior from the DSS. But according to Chief Fani-Kayode, they were very professional in the way they handled him,” he said.

He added that the party is still watching the development.

