DSS Charges Emefiele To Court After Judge Issued One-Week Ultimatum

Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said it charged former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to court, following order by an Abuja High Court. Spokesman for the secret police, Dr Peter Afunanya, said: “Sequel to an Abuja High Court order today (yesterday), July 13, 2023, DSS, hereby confirms that Mr. Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court, in compliance.

The statement reads further: “The public may recall that the service had, in 2022, applied for a court order to detain him, in respect of a criminal investigation. Though he obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the service, however, arrested him in June 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.

“The service assures the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling this matter, and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law.” Earlier, yesterday, Justice Hamza Muazu had issued a one-week ultimatum to DSS to charge Emefiele to court or set him free.

Muazu issued the order, while delivering ruling in a fundamental human rights suit instituted against DSS and others, by Emefiele.

The judge held that, while DSS has power to carry out its constitutional duties of arrest, detention, and prevention of crime, the activities must be done within the ambit of law. He maintained that the law stipulates conditions under which a Nigerian citizen could be held, and for how long.

Emefiele had dragged Attorney General of the Federation and the DSS Director General to court, seeking enforcement of his fundamental right to freedom of movement and dignity of human life.

In the suit, instituted on his behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, the suspended CBN Governor prayed that his arrest and detention, since June 10, without valid order of court, be voided and set aside.

Emefiele also demanded N5 million compensation as exemplary damages for his alleged unlawful detention.