DSS Charged Emefiele for displaying ‘Shakabula’ compared with Dokubo who displayed AK47 – Achike Chude

Achike Chude, deputy chairman, Joint Action Front, said that the DSS charged suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele for displaying Shakabula compared with Asari Dokubo who displayed AK47.

Achike Chude made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program when he was talking about southeast sit-at-home and Rufai asked him what the optics looks like when the president of the country meets with a non-state actor, ex-militant like Asari Dokubo and he said so much.

Achike Chude said that people are beginning to wonder whether there are two laws in Nigeria, or whether there are two criminals. He said the optics are when you are ‘vandal’ that is pro-government, there is no problem but when you are anti-government, then there is problem.

Achike said that when the DSS arrested Emefiele, he said last year, they had charged him with financial terrorism, so when they arrested him now, in court, they charged him with possession of Shakabula. He said and Asari Dokubo on air was seen with AK47 and machine gun, and even threatened Rivers state governor few days ago, and yet, nothing was done to him.

“They(DSS) came up with a charge of display of Shakabula compared to what Asari Dokubo was seeing displaying, a general purpose machine gun and AK47. People were saying what the government is telling us is that there are two laws.”

