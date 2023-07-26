DSS Act Of Lawlessness In Federal High Court Will Bring A Negative Image To The Government – Fayose

According to a news published by Punch paper, Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, has urged President Bola Tinubu to put a stop in the Department of State Services (DSS) abuses. Following the arraignment of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, Fayose remarked that DSS agents involved in the altercation with their counterparts from the Nigeria Correctional Services should be brought to justice.

He pointed out that Tinubu’s administration was being impacted by the DSS’s actions, hence the incompetent agents needed to be dealt with. Following Emefiele’s arraignment at the Federal High Court in Lagos, DSS agents and prison guards engaged in combat.

As DSS dragged him back into their custody from jail guards, an argument broke out. Emefiele was given a N20 million bail bond by the court. Fayose responded to the altercation by saying Tinubu should take action against the drunk DSS agents.

Tweeting, Fayose wrote: “The DSS act of lawlessness at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos today, should be condemned by all lovers of democracy and rule of law in the country.

“It is painful that the DSS is yet to come to terms with the fact that the President of Nigeria today, is a product of struggles for democracy and won’t superintend over any act of lawlessness.

“The actions of the DSS today, is no doubt bringing a negative image to the government and I’m sure that President Tinubu will act swiftly to curb their excesses so that they don’t give his government a bad name just as they did to the immediate past government. This is a function of failed or power drunk leadership in the DSS. It’s time for the President to act.

“No doubt, I am not a fan of Emefiele’s actions as CBN Governor which threw Nigerians into untold hardships with the politically motivated change of Naira notes. However, it behoves on leaders of this country to speak out against acts capable of undermining democracy and rule of law.

“Nigeria is under civil authority and security agencies, especially the DSS should be properly guided to purge themselves of this display of overzealousness.

“The DSS men that participated in today’s show of shame should be promptly brought to book. More so that it happened within the sacred premises of the court.

“Most importantly, restructuring of the Organization is imperative for a today Nigeria that is desirous of deepening democratic governance.”

Source: Punch paper

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop your comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)