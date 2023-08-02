Drivers, Okada riders, marwa operators won’t join Labour strike – MC Oluomo assures

A post on Vanguard’s official website reads that the ticket reduction for commercial bus drivers would start on Wednesday, according to a directive from Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, according to Musiliu Akinsanya, well known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG).

He stated that the N800 tickets that were formerly issued to drivers at parks would now be sold for N600. He claimed there would be a 25% discount applied to all reservations.

According to Akinsanya, routes where the transport fare was N500 have been cut to N300, while those who previously paid N200 will now pay N150.

A 25% discount on tickets purchased through the union will be given to operators of commercial motorcycles (Okada riders) and tricycles (Keke Marwa).

A task force squad was also introduced by MC Oluomo to keep an eye on how the directions were being carried out.

Akinsanya issued a warning to the CEOs of various parks and garages to guarantee compliance and to expect penalties for noncompliance.

All state executives, chairmen of the parks, and a few chosen union leaders would serve as the task force’s leaders.

The agency, according to Oluomo, would make every effort to avoid upsetting the general populace.

In response to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s announcement on lower bus prices, he claimed that the directive had been issued.

“A demonstration scheduled for tomorrow by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) won’t be attended by more than 50,000 LASPG employees,” according to the agency’s boss.

“The State Executives and all of the members of the Lagos State Parks and Garages assembled today in Lagos to examine the situation in the country, particularly in Lagos, following the removal of oil subsidies by the Federal Government.

“We reviewed the high cost of food, transportation costs, and other topics of public interest after considerable thought and review, particularly the plan by the organized labor unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to call workers out on a strike action.

“After careful deliberation, we came to the decision that we will not participate in any strike or protest demonstration planned to bring the Federal Government’s attention to the subject under discussion in the nation.

“Due to the Lagos State Government’s announced involvement in the sector, all members of the transport family and crew would be at work to safely transport people to their various destinations.

“The Lagos State Government has created an environment that is favorable for our operations. So there is no need for us to participate in any strike that may jeopardize the state’s calm.

“The state government has implemented a number of palliative measures, most notably a 50% drop in government-funded public transportation and a cut in the fares for our Yellow Buses. These steps will significantly lessen the impact of the elimination of the subsidy.

“We have also started implementing internal procedures, such as the reduction of the Lagos State Government and Union Tickets. As a result, commercial drivers will charge less for transportation.

“We at Lagos State Parks and Garages, therefore, categorically reject all strikes and other forms of protest by any group or organized labor. All of our members are urged to carry out their regular responsibilities without showing any signs of fear or intimidation.” He concluded.

