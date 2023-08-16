Drama At Enugu Governorship Tribunal As PDP Opposes Labour Party’s Attempt To Amend ‘Typographical Errors’ In Written Address

There was a mild drama at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Wednesday, as Governor Peter Mbah, the Peoples Democratic Party and Independent National Electoral Commission opposed an attempt by the Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, to amend grave errors in their final written address.

INEC, Governor Mbah and PDP were 1st to 3rd Respondents in the petition brought by Edeoga and his party, challenging the declaration of Mbah of the PDP as the validly elected governor of Enugu State.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Tribunal led by Justice K. M. Akano reserved judgment in the Chijioke Edeoga of LP’s petition after the parties adopted their final written addresses.

However, during the adoption, there was a mild drama when the petitioners who had in their final written address pleaded with the court to declare LP winner of the Rivers State governorship election instead of the Enugu State governorship election.

The petitioners’ lead counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had after the adoption of the final written address by the Respondents, made an application seeking to correct some fundamental errors in their final written address earlier submitted to the tribunal.

Apart from using Rivers in place of Enugu, the Petitioners also said they used the word “negative” instead of “positive” in paragraph 4.4 line 1, while they also observed another ‘error’ in paragraph 4.3 (a) line 2, where they wrote 2nd Respondent (Peter Mbah) instead of the ‘Petitioner’.

However, INEC, through its counsel, Abdul Mohammed Rafindadi (SAN), opposed the application, asserting that it was a calculated attempt to change the position the Petitioners had earlier taken in their written addresses.

Citing several authorities, including Fingesi v. INEC (2019) where the court refused to grant an application for such amendments, INEC said it was a procedural defect to ask for an amendment of a final written address and therefore enjoined the court to throw out the application.

INEC insisted that it was not a typographical error, but an admission by the Petitioners that they lost the case.

Also opposing the application, the lead counsel for Mbah, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said the injustice the Respondents would suffer if the application was granted could not be remedied, insisting that the Petitioner wanted to add a further address.

He said that the Respondents had already adopted their final written addresses, hence for them, the matter was closed.

Meanwhile, the LP team, in their final written address hinged their case on Mbah’s National Youth Service (NYSC) discharge certificate, which alleged was forged.

They also alleged the falsification of election results as well as over-voting in some polling units.

However, the Respondents – INEC, Mbah, and PDP – in their written addresses, dismissed the allegations and equally carpeted the witnesses of the petitioners, including the LP Polling Unit agents, who, during their cross-examination, admitted that they were not documented by INEC in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the INEC Guidelines.

They also held that the Petitioners failed to prove allegations of falsification of results and over-voting. They maintained that while the Petitioners failed to present witnesses to prove over-voting, the fact that agents of LP signed the contested results nullified their allegations, going by several judicial authorities.

Describing the reliance of the Petitioners on Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate as “a no moment”, the Respondents held that the issue of the NYSC discharge certificate should not have arisen in the first place since it is neither a qualification for the position of the governor as listed in Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) nor an educational qualification, which could be considered as a document required in aid of qualification.

The Respondents also said the Petitioners failed to prove a case of forgery against the governor.