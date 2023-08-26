Dr. Wumni Akintunde: If I voted during election, I would have voted Obi but he Won’t be able to govern Nigeria

Former Assistant Secretary in the Nigeria Civil Service, Dr. Wunmi Akintide, expressed his hypothetical voting preference in the recently concluded presidential election. He indicated that if given the chance, he would have chosen Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, over Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During an interactive segment hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo on 90Mins Africa, Dr. Akintide made this revelation. He shared his viewpoint on the election and his preferred candidate while participating in the discussion.

The presidential election took place on February 25th and saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, representing the All Progressive Congress (APC), emerge as the winner and the new president of Nigeria. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed his victory as he garnered more votes than his competitors.

Dr. Akintide explained that although he would have favored Peter Obi as his choice, he had reservations about Obi’s ability to effectively govern the country, which influenced his decision despite his preference for the Labour Party candidate.

According to a report published by SAHARA REPORTERS paper, he said ” If I had voted during the presidential election, I would have casted my vote for obi instead of Tinubu but he wouldn’t have been able to rule the country.”

