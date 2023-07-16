Dr. Olukoya Reveals Why God Is The First Tailor In The World

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on Youtube shared a video message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “The prayer meeting this morning is changing direction to this place now. God has specific angels for specific assignments. The angels do a division of labour. If God wants to heal certain people, He sends healing angels. If He wants to kill certain people, He sends the killing angels. If God wants to bless some people, He will send the angels that will bless them. If God wants to caution some people, He will send His messenger angels. If God wants to guide people, He will send guardian angels. If He wants to protect people, He will send protection angels.

Speaking further he said “If God wants to encourage some people, He will send encouragement angels. Sometimes, when God wants to rebuke people, He will send angels to do so. So the angels have their different assignments. The healing angel is not the same as the killing angel. They all have different dispositions. The angel that came to Zechariah was different from the angel that stood and killed the whole of Sennacherib’s army. The angel that met Jacob in the picture you see on the altar is the angel of blessing.

Speaking further he said “Here was Zechariah, wearing a priestly garment. Normally, that garment comes in about four different colours. But there was a problem with Zechariah. Although he was standing before God, the enemy stood there and was confronting, accusing, and resisting him. So there is a lot to say about garments. There are physical and spiritual garments. Garments show people the revelation about the character of the wearer. God made an apron of animal skin for Adam and Eve in the garden when they made leaves for themselves. So God really is the first tailor in the Bible.

Watch The Video Here.

Fast forward video from 2 hours 30 minutes 12 seconds.

